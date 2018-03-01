Man in the sand: Volleyball community speaks on potential loss of Norceca

We hit the sand of Public Beach to get opinions on the potential loss of the annual Norceca tour stop in 2018. In a recent interview with Cayman 27, Cayman Islands Volleyball Federation (CIVF) President Kennedy McGowan says the federation has missed key dates due to lack of funding.

Many in the beach volleyball community are expressing disappointment over the news.

“Even if we haven’t had the best teams, we should have younger players out there for experience” says Roy Ebanks.

“It’s a big shame, I know a lot of people were looking forward to this, and I know it attracted a lot of tourists and people coming into the island” says Ioana Popescu.

“There’s a lot of really good players here, and need a chance to show what they’re made of, and it’s hard to get out of Cayman and get somewhere else to play” says Mike Meyers.

Both the Tourism and Sports Ministry told Cayman 27 saying they would financially support the CIVF in it’s goal of bringing the event to Cayman for a 10th year. Mr. McGowan estimates approximately $200,000 in operating costs, and proposed making volleyball a focus sport in order to offset costs moving forward. CIVF currently receives $25,000 per year in government funding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

