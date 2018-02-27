MLA Bernie Bush says “I will counter sue” Ato Stephens if he follows through on CIAA lawsuit

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush says he will take actions into his own hands if disgraced track and field coach Ato Stephens makes good on his legal threats against the Cayman Islands Athletics Association. Earlier this month Mr. Stephens issued a letter stating his intent to sue the CIAA for revoking his membership and banning him for life. MLA Bush a former Athletics Association President says he’s outraged. He said, ” I think this is the height of stupidity but I will promise the country this, This man should not be allowed around children anywhere and that’s a proven fact but if he sues the athletic association to get back out there I will find a lawyer and I will counter sue to keep him away from our children.” Mr. Stephens has yet to be deported as per a court recommendation. He was found guilty of misusing an ICTA network when he received illicit photos from a then 14-year-old girl he was coaching.

