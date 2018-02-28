Nathan Clarke missing 6 years, cops say investigation still open

This week marks six years since British teaching assistant Nathan Clarke disappeared on Seven Mile Beach.

And while police say his case remains active, they say there are no new leads into what happened to the 31-year-old man.

Mr. Clarke was last seen walking on the beach near Calico Jacks on 25 February 2012.

He was one of three people who went missing between 2011 and 2012.

The other two are 25-year-old Bodden Town resident Kerry Ann Baker and former Department of Environmental Health employee Anna Evans.

Ms. Baker vanished from her home, while Ms. Evans disappeared from the George Town landfill where she was working at the time.

We reached out to police on their investigations on the two missing women as well and they told us both cases are still live and investigations are ongoing. They said they are still appealing for information in all three cases.

