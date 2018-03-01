Hurley’s Media Sales
New MRCU Director appointed

February 28, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Mosquito Research and Control Unit has a new boss.
Dr. James “Jim” McNelly has been appointed as its new director. He replaces Dr. William Bill Petrie who vacated the post last year to head up the Miami-Dade Mosquito Control Division.
Dr. McNelly was the Director of the mosquito control division of Volusia County in Florida. He served in that post for more than six years.  He takes over MRCU next Monday (5 March.) Nancy Barnard has been acting in the post since Dr. Petrie’s exit. She will resume her duties as deputy chief officer at the Health, Environment, Culture and Housing Ministry.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

