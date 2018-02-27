Hurley’s Media Sales
Passengers advised to check in for ORIA departures 3 hours in advance

February 26, 2018
Joe Avary
You should get to the airport a bit earlier than normal if you want to make that flight off the rock.

Heavier-than-usual congestion is expected in the check-in hall at Owen Roberts International Airport as redevelopment work continues.

The Airports Authority now advises passengers to check in at least three hours prior to departure. The CIAA said this congestion is expected in peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This comes as all airlines, save for a few Cayman Airways flights, move into the newly-opened check-in area, as work begins at the former check-in area.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for construction-weary travelers: the renovations are slated to be complete by year’s end.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

