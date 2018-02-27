Passengers advised to check in for ORIA departures 3 hours in advance

You should get to the airport a bit earlier than normal if you want to make that flight off the rock.

Heavier-than-usual congestion is expected in the check-in hall at Owen Roberts International Airport as redevelopment work continues.

The Airports Authority now advises passengers to check in at least three hours prior to departure. The CIAA said this congestion is expected in peak hours of 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This comes as all airlines, save for a few Cayman Airways flights, move into the newly-opened check-in area, as work begins at the former check-in area.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel for construction-weary travelers: the renovations are slated to be complete by year’s end.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

