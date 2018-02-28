Public responds to Auditor General’s call for input on audits

Cayman’s Environmental Protection Fund, Government’s approach to climate change and general economic and financial activities are just some of the areas the public is asking Auditor General Sue Winspear and her team to look into.

“This is about prioritising our work so that we focus it on the areas that are most important to people,” said Ms. Winspear.

She opened the doors of her office last week to public suggestions and already she said people are already responding.

“We just felt it was a natural step to take it further and go out to the public and see what views are out because there may be people sitting there and thinking why doesn’t the Auditor General just look at this area,” she said.

Right now her team looks into areas proposed by MLAs and the Public Accounts Committee, but she said she wants more public involvement…

“We want to work with a rolling programme so if it does not fit into this year’s programme we can think about the following years,” Ms. Winspear said.

As for what’s she seeing coming out of reports her team as already completed.

“Financial statements improved, so the basics are there. It’s then about going a step further how do you create more efficient and more effective public services with the big ambitious change agenda that’s there with the government’s new strategy and the 5-year plan,” she said.

She said her team is prepping for the April/May financial audits of the entire civil service and all government entities. But they also will be conducting performance audits coming out of their call for public input.

To get your input to the Auditor General email auditor general@oag.gov.ky or call Ms. Winspear at 244-3201.

