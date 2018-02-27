RCIPS getting into the community

Police are taking the fight against crime into the communities, deploying more resources to reach out to people on the ground.

Today the RCIPS launched their new community policing plan which will increase the visibility and accessibility of police officers around the islands.

The R.C.I.P.S launched its community policing plan Monday, which will see 27 officers deployed into communities across cayman. It’s aimed at strengthening their relationship with the public.

“This is about officers making it their purpose to go and speak to people, to identify what the issues are, more importantly to let them know who they are and their responsibilities,” said Royal Cayman Islands Police Service Superintendent, Robert Graham.

“Under the new initiative, the officers will be patrolling 14 beat areas,12 in Grand Cayman and two in the sister islands.

“So it brings to bear, both mobile and local foot patrol, peddle cycles and everything else to address the issues of making sure we are visable, we’re in the beets as often as we can,” said Mr. Graham

The initiative not only has the mandate of gaining trust from residents but getting to know residents under their protection and what’s important to them.

“And the whole purpose of this is to find local issues of local concerns that mean the most to that community, so we are looking to reduce crime and disorder and we’re also looking at the fear of crime,” said Mr. Graham.

Heading up the initiative is Superintendent Robert Graham, together with Road Traffic Unit’s Acting Chief Inspector, Everton Spence. Mr Graham is optimistic about the results.

COMMUNITY POLICING DEPARTMENT

CONTACT DETAILS

General Phone: 949-4222, x3005, x3055 during business hours

Emails to Sergeants, with a copy to the Inspector , will be responded to within 24 hours.

(Should a response be needed more quickly, the Inspector can be reached on his mobile phone.)

Officer Name & Rank Sectors & Beats Beat Description INSP. COURTNEY MYLES Courtney.Myles@rcips.ky PS 53 DAVIS SCOTT Davis.Scott@rcips.ky OI/C EAST END & NORTH SIDE 916-3545 PC KIRCHMAN 1 East End PC SHEPHERD 1 East End PC CHER Y 2 North Side PD DEWAR 2 North Side PS 311 POMPEY Cornelius.Pompey@rcips.ky SUPERVISOR SECTOR (2) BODDEN TOWN PC ARTWELL 3 Bodden Town PC GARCIA 4 Lower Valley PC MATTHEWS 5 Spotts Newlands PS BOGLE Kevin.Bogle@rcips.ky SUPERVISOR SECTOR (3) GEORGE TOWN PC DONALDSON 6 Prospect PC GENERAL 7 South Sound PC ROBINSON 7 South Sound PC MORGAN 8 George Town Central PC PEART 8 George Town Central PC DEVINE 8 George Town Central A/C ALEXANDER 8 Waterfront A/C O’CONNOR 8 Waterfront A/C HENRY 8 Waterfront A/C MURCHINSON 8 Waterfront PS LAING Leslie.Laing-Hall@rcips.ky SUPERVISOR SECTOR (4) WEST BAY Beats PC KERN 9 Seven Mile Beach South PC BULGIN 10 Seven Mile Beach North PC MYLES 11 NW Point PC FRANKLIN 12 Morgan’s Harbour

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

