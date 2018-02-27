Ritch report appeal: Ombudsman yet to decide on way forward

It appears the Ombudsman’s Office is not sure whether to pursue the Ritch immigration report.

The Information Commissioner last year appealed the Chief Justice’s decision to block the release of the report and Ombudsman Sandy Herminston now is deciding whether the legal challenge of the decision should go forward.

The Ritch report was commissioned by Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin to review Cayman’s immigration process and make recommendations. Last year the Chief Justice ruled that the report did not have to be handed over to the ICO on the grounds of legal privilege.

The ICO filed an appeal of that the decision, but now that the ICO is no longer a stand-alone entity following the creation of the Ombudsman’s Office. The authority and decision to proceed with the appeal now reside with Ms. Herminston.

