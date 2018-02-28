Road to ICC World Twenty20: Cayman gets 5-wicket victory in Argentina

Cayman’s national men’s cricket team got off to a strong start Monday 26th February with a 5-wicket victory again Argentina in their first game of the ICC Americas T20 sub-regional qualifying series. Man of the match Troy Taylor claimed 3 wickets while surrendering just 14 runs in four overs. Argentina finished all out for 88. Captain Ramon Sealy, who smacked 28 runs including 3 fours and 1 six says it was a total team effort.

“It was a good performance by our team today, it’s always nice to get our first game out of the way, especially when we win. We had a good bowling performance from Kevin Bazil and Troy Taylor who both picked up three wickets, and Conroy Wright who had two wickets.”

Sealy adds although the team still has improvements to make before their second T20 match of the tour against Bermuda Wednesday 28th February, the batting was strong (91/5) in the chase.

“I had 28, Darren Cato had 24, Omar Willis had 17 and Chad (Haupsfliech) hit for 13, it was a good team performance, good intensity from the fellas.”

The top two teams in the T20 draw will advance to the next round of the ICC’s World T20 qualification rounds. Cayman will also play two 50-over matches in Argentina following T20 play starting 4th March. The ICC World T20 Championships begins 24 October – 15 November 2020 in Australia.

