Solar astronomer Dr. William Hrudey dies at 76

Solar astronomer Dr. William Hrudey, the man who spearheaded efforts to establish the UCCI observatory that bears his name, passed away last Thursday (22 February.)
His death comes after a brief battle with cancer.
Dr. Hrudey used hand-built solar telescopes that allowed him to take incredible images that showed our sun in spectacular detail.
“The passing of Dr. Hrudey is a blow from which the University College will probably never recover,” said Roy Bodden, UCCI President.
A black ribbon is hung at the door to the observatory in his honour.
Mr. Bodden said a memorial service is being planned for next week Wednesday.
Dr. Hrudey was awarded an MBE at an investiture ceremony in early January at the Governor’s residence.
A collection of his solar images are currently on display at the National Gallery. The exhibition, titled ‘Solaris’, runs through 15 March.
Dr. Hrudey was 76 years old.
