YMCA, Little League partner to develop sport, facilities in Cayman

February 26, 2018
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

 

The YMCA of the Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Little League have formed a partnership they hope will aid the development of the sport both on and off the field.

According the organization “the YMCA has agreed to support for administration and general management to enhance ball programmes at the Field of Dreams.”

The statement goes onto say that “under the new arrangement, the Little League will allow the YMCA to build facilities on undeveloped land behind the baseball fields to offer additional activities for youth and families. In return, the Y has committed to make extensive facility improvements at the Field of Dreams, now and in the future” says a YMCA spokesperson.

The statement also emphasized “one significant element of the new agreement is a field replacement project, estimated to cost around $1 million. The CILL will work together with the Y to raise the necessary funds and oversee the replacement within the next two years as part of a comprehensive plan for capital development on the property.”

The Cayman Islands Little League season is set to being 5th March.

 

 

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

