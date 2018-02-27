YMCA, Little League partner to develop sport, facilities in Cayman

The YMCA of the Cayman Islands and the Cayman Islands Little League have formed a partnership they hope will aid the development of the sport both on and off the field.

According the organization “the YMCA has agreed to support for administration and general management to enhance ball programmes at the Field of Dreams.”

The statement goes onto say that “under the new arrangement, the Little League will allow the YMCA to build facilities on undeveloped land behind the baseball fields to offer additional activities for youth and families. In return, the Y has committed to make extensive facility improvements at the Field of Dreams, now and in the future” says a YMCA spokesperson.

The statement also emphasized “one significant element of the new agreement is a field replacement project, estimated to cost around $1 million. The CILL will work together with the Y to raise the necessary funds and oversee the replacement within the next two years as part of a comprehensive plan for capital development on the property.”

The Cayman Islands Little League season is set to being 5th March.

