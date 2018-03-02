Hurley’s Media Sales
2 armed robbers remain loose; Police ask for public help

March 5, 2018
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police continue to hunt two men they say fled after shooting at police and holding up a pair of businesses. Cayman 27’s Jevaughnie Ebanks gives us the details. Let’s start from the beginning with what happened Saturday night.

At 10:50 PM, One armed man entered Rollins Convenience store on Seymour Drive in the Industrial Park area. He demanded cash and made off with an undisclosed sum of money. Roughly 20 minutes later in Bodden Town two masked men entered the property of the Czech Inn Grill. They fired a shot and police say they pepper sprayed a man on the scene before making off with cash. The man who was sprayed was not seriously injured. Police say only one gun was seen during the course of these robberies. A bit later, police saw a dark red SUV fitting the description of the getaway vehicle on Hirst road. They pursued the vehicle which tried to speed off. Police followed it to a location on Victory Avenue where two men in the vehicle got out and ran off before shooting at police. Officers then returned fire. The men escaped and a K-9 officer trying to track them lost their scent in a swampy area nearby. Police say the car used was reported stolen earlier that evening.

According to a police statement, Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton said, “What occurred last night were intolerable acts by persons with a reckless disregard for our islands. It is extremely important that anyone with any information about these robberies or who may have seen this vehicle earlier in the evening before the robberies reaches out to us however they can, even anonymously.”

Police say you can call them at 949-4222 or you can call the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 800-TIPS.

Jevaughnie Ebanks

