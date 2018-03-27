Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Let's Talk Sports Sports

2018 CIGA Amateur Champions Payten Wight and Emily Ribbins

March 27, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

On the heels of their first ever Cayman Islands Golf Association Amateur Championships, both Payten Wight and Emily Ribbins are excited to have earned the honor of representing Cayman at the 2018 Caribbean Championships July 31 – Aug 3rd at the North Sound Golf Club. We  sit down to recap an exciting weekend of golf!

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: