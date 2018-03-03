Police yesterday (14 March) arrested three men they say were in possession of drugs and a gun. According to police the Joint Marine Unit intercepted a canoe in the South Sound area around 11 p.m. Wednesday night. They say three men were on board the boat. Police found a large amount of ganja, a revolver and five rounds of live ammunition. The men are yet to be charged.
3 men arrested; canoe found with ganja and a gun
March 15, 2018
1 Min Read
