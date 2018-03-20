ACC Immigration probe: Charged officers on leave with full pay

The six Immigration officers charged in the Anti-Corruption probe last week have been on required leave with full pay since their respective arrests last year.

Today (19 March) Immigration Chief Officer Wesley Howell confirmed the employment status of the six officers in response to queries from Cayman 27. He said now that they have been charged they will continue to remain on leave with full pay.

He said the charges against the officers arose from allegations relating to unlawful actions in the workplace and as such, they were placed on required leave in accordance with the Public Service Management Law.

He said the ranks of the officers now facing charges are from senior immigration officer to immigration officer. The accused officers are Sherry Lee McLaughlin, Diane Dey-Rankin, Phaedra McDonald, Marcus Alexander, Kathy-Ann Forbes and Carlos Robinson. They face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit breach of trust and failing to report the solicitation of an advantage. Six foreign nationals have also been charged. They are Santo Castro Castillo, Carolin Nixon Lopez, Marlenis Perez Mata, Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David, Mariel Maleno Suriel and Katerine Montero Paniagua. All 12 face a total of 75 charges. They will appear in court on 10 April. The charges centers around the English test given to people who arrive in Cayman on work permit and payment of a reward was given for assistance with the test in some cases.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

