ACC Immigration probe: Now 10 people charged

More charges today (14 March) in the Anti-Corruption Commission probe at Immigration.

The number of those charged in the matter is up to 10.

Since yesterday’s (13 March) newscast the ACC revealed it has charged seven others in the matter.

Last night they said four more were charged including three public officials.

Today (14 March) it said three foreign nationals have been charged as well.

In all, five Caymanian public officials have been charged and five foreigners have been charged.

Today charges were laid against Dominican women Marlenis Perez Mata and Mariel Maleno Suriel and Honduran Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David.

Late yesterday charges were laid against public officers Marcus Alexander, Kathy-Ann Forbes and Carlos Robinson.

Honduran Carolin Nixon Lopez was also charged yesterday.

The charges all include conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, conspiracy to commit breach of trust, breach of trust and failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.

The ACC said the offences occurred between April 2015 and January 2017.

