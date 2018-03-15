Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Crime News Politics

ACC Immigration probe: Now 10 people charged

March 14, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

More charges today (14 March) in the Anti-Corruption Commission probe at Immigration.
The number of those charged in the matter is up to 10.
Since yesterday’s (13 March) newscast the ACC revealed it has charged seven others in the matter.
Last night they said four more were charged including three public officials.
Today (14 March) it said three foreign nationals have been charged as well.
In all, five Caymanian public officials have been charged and five foreigners have been charged.
Today charges were laid against Dominican women Marlenis Perez Mata and Mariel Maleno Suriel and Honduran Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David.
Late yesterday charges were laid against public officers Marcus Alexander, Kathy-Ann Forbes and Carlos Robinson.
Honduran Carolin Nixon Lopez was also charged yesterday.
The charges all include conspiracy to commit fraud on the government, conspiracy to commit breach of trust, breach of trust and failing to report the solicitation of an advantage.
The ACC said the offences occurred between April 2015 and January 2017.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Rubis – Think Tank
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: