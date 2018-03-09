Acting Governor on crime: “It is a top priority”

Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says the increase in violent gun crime in recent days is a top priority for government and the police.

And he’s urging residents to cooperate with the RCIPS as there will increased law enforcement activity in certain areas of the island.

The acting Governor’s comment comes on the heels of Cayman’s second murder of 2018 on Tuesday night (6 March) in Prospect.

He said he has been following the unfolding security situation closely and remains in frequent contact with RCIPS as they manage the situation.

Mr. Manderson said the main partner in tackling crime in all its forms remains the community and he is urging citizens to respond to the police’s appeal for information.

