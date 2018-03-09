Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Crime News Politics

Acting Governor on crime: “It is a top priority”

March 8, 2018
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Acting Governor Hon. Franz Manderson says the increase in violent gun crime in recent days is a top priority for government and the police.
And he’s urging residents to cooperate with the RCIPS as there will increased law enforcement activity in certain areas of the island.
The acting Governor’s comment comes on the heels of Cayman’s second murder of 2018 on Tuesday night (6 March) in Prospect.
He said he has been following the unfolding security situation closely and remains in frequent contact with RCIPS as they manage the situation.
Mr. Manderson said the main partner in tackling crime in all its forms remains the community and he is urging citizens to respond to the police’s appeal for information.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Cleveland Clinic 2018
BritCay
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: