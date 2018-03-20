Amendments slicing through the red tape for trade and business licenses were approved in the LA on Friday. According to Commerce Minister, Hon. Joey Hew the amendments to the Trade and Business law removes more than 50% of requirements for the licenses, effectively making it more easy for Caymanian business owners to get a license. Minister Hew says the amendments also has an aspect many may not fully be aware of. ” Those with multiple location on board will now have the ability to licence them all and renew them all under one licence with different categories annually as it is now if you multiple location you have to have multiple licences that expire at multiple times.” The bill does not have a commencement date as it has not yet been gazetted
-
Amendments to Trade and Business law passed in LA
March 19, 2018
1 Min Read
