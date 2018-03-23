Kaaboo – Early Bird
Angling alive and well in Cayman as BK Big Fish Tournament draws big numbers

March 22, 2018
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

With 53 boats and 211 anglers from all three Cayman Islands flocking to the Barcadere Marina 16th-18th March for the BK Big Fish Tournament in hopes of claiming heaviest wahoo, dolphin, and tuna, Cayman Islands Angling Club’s Frank Thompson says he hopes the popular local pastime continues.

“We are looking to introduce more kids to a wholesome activity and something that is founded in our Caymanian heritage.”

As the anglers scaled their catch, hey knew it wouldn’t be easy to claim top prize.

“We caught a wahoo that was 30 pounds, and we released a blue marlin. We are ok with it, wish it was bigger as usual. I don’t know if we will win anything with it, it was pretty small” says Simon Pairaudeau

“The weather was beautiful. We were on the water from about 5:30 am because lines were in the water at 6:00 am, we came out at about 3:30 pm and the weather was beautiful all day” said former Miss Cayman Islands and angler Monyque Brooks.

While adults trolled the seas over 75 kids enrolled in the Family Fishing Clinic. Thompson said the event in partnership with a major international fishing body.

“We’ve been oversubscribed on both days and the clinic is laid by the International Game Fishing Association (IGFA) and we have various stations and tables for each child to attend.”

While kids learned several aspects of sport fishing including casting, knot tying, conservation and responsible angling practices, the big turnout for Big Fish shows fishing in Cayman is alive and flopping on the deck.

Here are all the winners from the 2018 BK Big Fish Tournament:

Junior Angler: Javahn Syms with a 29.6 pound Wahoo aboard Who’s Ya Daddy
 
Lady Angler: Cassandra MacDowell with a 50 pound Yellowfin Tuna caught in Cayman Brac aboard El Jeffe
 
Heaviest Dolphin: Team Home Gas with a 19.8 pound Dolphin caught by angler Greg Hall
 
Heaviest Yellowfin Tuna: Cassandra MacDowell with a 50 pound Yellowfin Tuna caught in Cayman Brac aboard El Jeffe
 
Heaviest Wahoo: Mark Bothwell with a 51.8 pound Wahoo aboard Blind Love
 
Most Blue Marlin Releases: Team Scotch Bonnet amassed 3 releases by anglers Rob Hurlstone, Tanya Thompson & Kristina Carlson
