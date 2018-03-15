Anna Evans update: Talks on to declare her presumed dead

Police say the file for missing woman Anna Evans is being reviewed to assist the family, through their attorney, to make a claim for a ‘declaration of presumed death.’

Ms. Evans has been missing for seven years. She was last seen at the George Town landfill where she worked.

In a statement to Cayman 27 police said there is currently no evidence to determine the exact circumstances of Ms. Evan’s disappearance.

But it is an open missing-person investigation and remains open pending any new evidence.

However, they are in the talks with the family to make a declaration to bring some closure to relatives.

Last year her relatives filed a writ to protect Ms. Evans’ children’s right to sue the government at a later date if they wished to do so.

