Athletics abroad: Walton, Hyman, Forbes, Morgan, Lewis hit the clay

March 23, 2018
Jordan Armenise
Here’s a look at the athletics abroad from the weekend of 16th-18th March:

Kemar Hyman
Georgia Tech Invitational

1st: 100m, 10.33

Ronald Forbes
Hurricane Invitational
2nd: 110mh, 14.25
 
Jamal Walton
Hurricane Invitational
1st: 400m, 45.42
 
Pearl Morgan
CMU Open
2nd: 200m, 26.38
2nd 400m, 1:00.73
2nd 4x100m, 51.08
1st 4x400m, 4:12.46
 
Tajh Lewis
SE Louisiana Classic
6th: 800m,1:52.91 (PR)
2nd: 4x400m 3:16.83
 
 
Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

