Athletics: John Gray takes 2018 Inter Secondary Track and Field meet

Here’s a look at all the winners from the 2018 Inter Secondary Track and Field meet held 1st-2nd March at the Truman Bodden Sports Complex:
Large Schools Overall Champions
Winner – John Gray High School – 531.5 points
2nd Place – Clifton Hunter High School – 362.5 points
3rd place- St. Ignatius Catholic School – 51 points
Victrix Ludorum
Large School, Renia Smith, Clifton Hunter High School
Victor Ludorum
Large Schools, Devonte Howell, John Gray High School
Overall Outstanding Female: Small Schools
Danielle Bailey, Cayman Academy
Overall Outstanding Male: Small Schools
Malik Copeland, Cayman Academy
Small Schools Overall Champions
Winner, Cayman Academy – 131 points
2nd place- Triple C High School – 98.5 points
3rd place- Layman Scott Snr. High School – 92 points
12 and Under Girls
26 points, Renadra Powell, Clifton Hunter High School
12 and Under Boys
30 points, Devonte Howell, John Gray High School
14 and Under Girls
30 points, Renia Smith, Clifton Hunter High School
14 and Under Boys
25 points, Elder Ebanks, John Gray High School
16 and Under Girls
26 points, Jaden Francis, CI Prep High School and Ashantae Graham, John Gray High School
16 and Under Boys
20 points, Leroy Malcolm Jr, UCCI/ Dual Enrollment
18 and Under Girls
26 points, Danieka Lyn, Clifton Hunter High School
18 and Under Boys
18 points, Gary Rankine, Clifton Hunter High School
18 + Girls
26 points, Claudina Morgan, CI Further Education Center
18+ Boys
26 points, Malik Copeland, Cayman Academy
