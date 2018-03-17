Average price of goods rises 1.9% in 2017

The average price of goods and services in the Cayman Islands rose by nearly two percent in 2017, in large part due to a nearly 5 percent average cost hike in transport.

The Consumer Price Index average in the Cayman Islands has risen 4.7 percent since 2010, according to data released Friday (16 March) by the Economics and Statistics Office.

In fact, the CPI has increased every year save for 2015 and 2016.

The CPI average increased 1.9 percent in 2017 over 2016.

Average costs for all divisions of goods and services rose except for education and other goods and services.

Transport is the biggest culprit, but household furnishings and equipment rose 3.4 percent. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 2.8 percent. Housing and utilities were up 2.6 percent.

Health costs rose 2.4 percent.

Clothing and footwear costs grew 2.3 percent. Restaurants and hotel costs are up 2.2 percent. Communication, food and non-alcoholic beverages and and recreation round out the industries that grew more expensive last year.

Education dropped .2 percent while miscellaneous goods and services fell .5 percent.

Click here for the full report.

