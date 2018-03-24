Being climate smart for World Meteorological Day

It’s World Meteorological Day today (23 March.) It is aimed at spreading awareness about all things weather and climate-related.

And those at the National Weather Service commemorated the day by sharing info on weather and its impact here.

“Weather Ready – Climate Smart” is this year’s theme which focuses on the elements that are vital to the public’s well being.

Weather Service Director General John Tibbetts said information is key to safety.

“You better respect mother nature, mother nature is one of the cruelest teachers you can get. There are times when systems that have come at us in the past and we’ve tried to learn from those systems but the field is always changing,” said Mr. Tibbetts.

Part of the World Meteorological Organization’s initiative is to implement the United Nations 2030 agenda for sustainable development.

