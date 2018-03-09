Big Story: MS Foundation fundraiser right around the corner

Cayman’s Multiple Sclerosis Foundation fundraiser is Saturday 10 March at Pedro St. James.
Foundation founder Alyssa Christian and Louise and Eleanor owner Megan Tierney joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to talk about the event.
Cayman’s Multiple Sclerosis Foundation fundraiser is Saturday 10 March at Pedro St. James.
Foundation founder Alyssa Christian and Louise and Eleanor owner Megan Tierney joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales live on set to talk about the event.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.