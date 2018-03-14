BREAKING: 4 more charged in Immigration corruption probe

The Anti-Corruption Commission has charged four more people in its Immigration probe, among them three Caymanian public officers.

Seven people — including five public officials — have now been charged in relation to this investigation, which began last year.

In a statement issued late Tuesday (13 March) the ACC said charges were laid against public officers Marcus Alexander, 43, of Prospect, Kathy-Ann Forbes, 44, of Frank Sound and Carlos Robinson, 43, of Northward. A fourth individual, Carolin Nixon Lopez, 35, of West Bay was also charged.

The ACC said the charges were laid today (13 March) for offences which occurred between April 2015 and January 2017.

They join public officers Diane Dey- Rankin, Pheadra McDonald and Dominican-native Santo Castro Castillo, who were all charged in the Immigration probe earlier in the day.

According to the ACC, Mr. Alexander was charged with 12 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the Government, 4 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Trust, 3 counts of Breach of Trust and 1 count of Failing to Report the Solicitation of an Advantage.

Ms. Forbes faces 4 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the Government and 1 count of Failing to Report the Solicitation of an Advantage.

Mr. Robinson faces 8 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the Government, 1 count of Failing to Report the Solicitation of an Advantage.

Ms. Nixon Lopez faces 2 counts of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the Government. All the accused have been bailed and are expected to appear in Summary Court on Tuesday 10 April.

