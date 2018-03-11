Update : 3 injured after car bursts into flames

Three men were injured after a car overturned and burst into flames Saturday (10 March) along the Esterley Tibbetts Highway, according to an RCIPS spokesperson.

One man, the driver, remains hospitalized with serious and life-threatening injuries. The two passengers are believed to have minor injuries, according to police.

Firefighters battled the car fire near the Island Heritage roundabout, which is now extinguished, according to a Cayman Islands Fire Services spokesperson.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

The driver lost control and the car ran off the road and overturned. The two passengers exited the car and that was catching fire and pulled the driver out before it was completely engulfed in flames, according to police.

Cayman 27 will continue to update this story as more details become available.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

