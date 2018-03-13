Flow – Mobile Revolution
Crime News

BREAKING: Three charged in ACC Immigration Dept. probe

March 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Three people, including two Caymanian public officials, have been charged in the Anti-Corruption Commission’s Immigration Department investigation that was commenced over a year ago.

This morning (13 March) the ACC announced that charges were laid against Santo Castro Castillo, 45, a Dominican male from the Spotts Newlands and Caymanians Diane De-Rankin, 57, and Pheadra McDonald, 43, of George Town and Spotts Newlands respectively.

The specific nature of the investigation was never made public.

According to the ACC the trio were charged yesterday (12 March) for offences which occurred between April 2015 and January 2017. The three have been bailed and are expected to appear in Summary Court on Tuesday 10 April.

Mr. Castillo faces 14 charges  including; Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the Government and Conspiracy to Commit Breach of Trust. Ms. Dey-Rankin faces three counts of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the Government and one count of Failing to Report the Solicitation of an Advantage.

Ms. McDonald was charged with four counts of Conspiracy to Commit Fraud on the  Government and one count of Failing to Report the Solicitation of an Advantage. All charges were laid under the Anti-Corruption Law.

The ACC says the investigation continues and no further details will be released at this time.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

