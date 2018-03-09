UPDATE: Wanted man Wright surrenders, appears in court

Wanted man Elemer Watler Wright surrendered himself to police custody Friday (9 March).

The 24-year-old George Town man also appeared in court on charges of Aggravated Burglary in relation to the 17 June 2017 Patrick’s Island home invasion where a couple was bound, beaten and threatened, according to an RCIPS statement.

“The safe resolution of this situation was brought about through joint efforts of police officers, family members, his attorney and members of the community, to whom we express our appreciation,” according to a police statement.

He was remanded and returned to police custody at the Cayman Islands Detention Centre at Fairbanks as investigations continue into the 6 March murder of Dougmore Wright.

Cayman 27 will continue to update this developing story as details come to hand. Do tune in tonight (9 March) at 6 p.m. for more on this and other stories.

