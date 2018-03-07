Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Brown hits 110mh Carifta standard with PB in Jamaica

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

Cayman’s Rasheem Brown is hoping to represent Cayman once again after running a personal best at the Under-20 Carifta Trials in Jamaica Sunday 4th March.

‘The Rocket’ clocked in with a personal best of 13.70, surpassing the Carifta standard of 14.70 and positioning him for a busy season.

“It was my first time in the Under-20’s, I have also qualified for the Under-20 World Championships in Finland this summer.

This was just the second race of the season for Milligan College freshman who will look to improve on his silver medal performance from the 2017 Carifta Games.

“I am looking forward to running faster times at the Carifta Games and win a medal for my country.”

Cayman’s athletics team claimed ten medals in 2017 including Brown’s silver in the 110 meter hurdles.

Brown battled illness the 2017 Youth Commonwealth Games but is set to bounce back in Jamaica at the 2018 Carifta Games starting 31st March.

 

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: