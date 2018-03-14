Bryan on climate change push

The Cayman Islands is among 21 countries that have agreed to advocate for the creation of a Commonwealth climate change council.

George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan committed to the initiative on Cayman’s behalf and yesterday (12 March) he met with Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin on the issue.

He joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Dr. Taylor Burrowes with an update on that meeting and what transpired in the UK when he attended the Commonwealth Parliamentarians conference.

