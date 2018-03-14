Flow – Mobile Revolution
Bryan on climate change push

March 13, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
The Cayman Islands is among 21 countries that have agreed to advocate for the creation of a Commonwealth climate change council.
George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan committed to the initiative on Cayman’s behalf and yesterday (12 March) he met with Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin on the issue.
He joined Cayman 27’s Kevin Morales and Dr. Taylor Burrowes with an update on that meeting and what transpired in the UK when he attended the Commonwealth Parliamentarians conference.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

