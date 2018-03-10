Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Sports

Bush: Sports Minister, public outcry deserve credit for Ato deportation approval

March 9, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

West Bay North MLA Bernie Bush says both the public and Sports Minister Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly should take solace in Cabinet’s recent approval of issuance for deportation of former track and field coach Ato Stephens.

“She’s a former teacher, former athlete, former coach and shes also a lawyer. I didn’t see this happening for much longer but the public made the government know what they thought.”

Stephens last year was found guilty of misuse of an ICTA network for illicit photos he exchanged with a then 14-year-old girl. Bush threatened to counter sue if in fact Stephens was not deported.

“There’s a lot of people that are very disappointed, I wasn’t able to counter suit, because in the counter suit a lot would have been exposed.”

The issuance of the deportation order for Stephens is scheduled for 16th March, or as soon thereafter as can be arranged by the Department of Immigration according to a government press release.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Clean Gas
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: