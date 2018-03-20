Cable providers fall short of free-to-air requirements; regulations could change

The Premier admits many local cable providers are not meeting their requirements to offer free over the air television broadcasts to viewers. Instead of enforcing the requirement, however, he says regulator OfReg aims to get rid of it altogether.

According to current regulations, local cable providers are supposed to offer free over the air content.

“One of the great challenges and why they haven’t complied for all these years is the cost of providing the local content is just astronomical in the grand scheme of things,” Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin told the Legislative Assembly last week. “So it’s still very much in the early stages but what OfReg is working on is moving everybody to the modern DTV platform. And from there it should be much easier to provide both local content and free broadcasting.”

DTV refers to the digital television standard that is fast replacing analog television signals.

The Premier made the comments in response to a question from Bodden Town West MLA Chris Saunders, who lamented in the LA that many in Cayman will be unable to watch the World Cup for free.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

