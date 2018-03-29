Kaaboo – Early Bird
Cayman Brac gets CERT team

March 28, 2018
Philipp Richter
After several years of efforts, Cayman Brac now has a community emergency response team to help the island during a crisis.

Members from Hazard Management Cayman Islands flew over to the sister island last week to start training 52 members in areas such as damage assessment, fire training, search and rescue along with disaster preparedness.

“It was a really wide range of people, a lot of private sector as well so, it’s really exciting to have a team of 52 members in Cayman Brac that can help respond and of course they have such a big part to play because we can’t be on the ground there by chance we have a hurricane or whatever, if we are all affected,” said Danielle Coleman, Hazard Management Cayman Islands.

Hazard Management will be returning to the Brac for first aid training in the next couple of months.

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

