Kaaboo – Early Bird
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes
FLOW – 3x hours ‘Top Up’ & Free Minutes
College Hoops Bracket Challenge
Culture Environment News

Cayman Brac hosts historic turtle release

March 23, 2018
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Cayman Airways and the Cayman Turtle Centre teamed up for a historic turtle release on Cayman Brac.

Eight juvenile sea turtles, bred, hatched and raised at the Turtle Centre, were loaded into special containers and flown to the Brac via Cayman Airways Twin Otter Friday morning (23 March). Local school children assisted in releasing them to the sea.

“Whatever age you are, if you have the opportunity to see one of these sea turtles up close, and see them going into the sea, you will never forget the experience for the rest of your life, so we use these opportunities as education opportunities,” said the Turtle Centre’s Tim Adam.

“It’s good that something like this is happening in Cayman Brac, because the students at the school in Cayman Brac, they wouldn’t have the opportunity to see these releases in the way that they are going to see in their own environment,” said Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms.

The partnership between Cayman Airways and the Turtle Centre comes with some symmetry beyond their obvious ties to Cayman’s turtling heritage. Both organisations are celebrating their 50 year anniversary in 2018.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Clean Gas
Eclipze 25th Anniversary
Tanya’s Kitchen
Cleveland Clinic 2018
Rubis – Think Tank
Hurley’s Media Sales
FLOW – Bonus Top Up & Free Minutes

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: