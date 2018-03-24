Cayman Brac hosts historic turtle release

Cayman Airways and the Cayman Turtle Centre teamed up for a historic turtle release on Cayman Brac.

Eight juvenile sea turtles, bred, hatched and raised at the Turtle Centre, were loaded into special containers and flown to the Brac via Cayman Airways Twin Otter Friday morning (23 March). Local school children assisted in releasing them to the sea.

“Whatever age you are, if you have the opportunity to see one of these sea turtles up close, and see them going into the sea, you will never forget the experience for the rest of your life, so we use these opportunities as education opportunities,” said the Turtle Centre’s Tim Adam.

“It’s good that something like this is happening in Cayman Brac, because the students at the school in Cayman Brac, they wouldn’t have the opportunity to see these releases in the way that they are going to see in their own environment,” said Cayman Airways CEO Fabian Whorms.

The partnership between Cayman Airways and the Turtle Centre comes with some symmetry beyond their obvious ties to Cayman’s turtling heritage. Both organisations are celebrating their 50 year anniversary in 2018.

