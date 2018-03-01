Cayman defeats Bermuda by 62 runs for 2nd win of ICC WT20 Sub Regional Qualifier

Cayman’s national men’s cricket squad won their second game of the ICC World T20 Sub Regional Qualifier with a 62-run win over Bermuda.

Cayman set a high target with 165 runs and 5 wickets in hand thanks to Troy Taylor (35 runs), Ramon Sealy (26 runs), Chad Hauptsfliech (28 runs), and Conroy Wright (27 runs).

In the chase, Bermuda was bowled out for 103 thanks to the vice captain Alessandro Morris (21-4) and Taylor (17-3).

Cayman will play Argentina 1st March in a rematch of an opening day victory.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

