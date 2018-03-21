Cayman in Hong Kong: Premier, delegation at GREAT Innovation festival

Cayman makes its debut at the GREAT Festival of Innovation in Hong Kong.

It is the first time Cayman is participating in the global event which showcases the latest innovations in science, agriculture and business.

Over the weekend Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin and Cayman’s delegation left for the event.

He told fellow lawmakers about plans for bilateral discussions.

“We expect the Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox to be in attendance at our reception and prior to the reception Mr. Fox and I will have a bilateral meeting to discuss matters of interest between the Cayman Islands and the United Kingdom,” said Premier McLaughlin.

Chamber of Commerce president Paul Byles and his team are also part of the Cayman delegation in Hong Kong. They held discussions there with their chamber counterparts.

The festival runs until Saturday (24 March.)

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

