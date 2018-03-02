Cayman Islands weather forecast: 1-2 March

Synopsis:
Light easterly winds and slight seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.
