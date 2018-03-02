Hurley’s Media Sales
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 1-2 March

March 1, 2018
Joe Avary
Synopsis:

 

Light easterly winds and slight seas are expected to continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as a ridge of high pressure lingers over the Northwest Caribbean. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.
 
 
 
 

  • Thu

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    85°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning and late night showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of morning and late night showers.

    WINDS

    North to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning and evening showers.

    84°F
    72°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning and evening showers.

    WINDS

    North to Northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts tonight.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet today, moderate later tonight with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Sun

    Sunny skies with less than a 20% chance of showers.

    82°F
    73°F
    FORECAST

    Sunny skies with less than a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to Northeast 10 to 15 knots

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Mon

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    87°F
    76°F
    FORECAST

    Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    North to Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

