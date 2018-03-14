Cayman Islands weather forecast: 13-14 March

Synopsis:
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours in association with a stationary front over the Cayman area. Radar images show scattered showers over the Cayman area moving southeast.
