Cayman Islands weather forecast: 5-6 March

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours due to a high pressure system currently over the eastern US. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.
Mon
82°F
73°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of late night showers.
WINDS
East to Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.
SEA STATE
Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet
Tue
84°F
73°F
FORECAST
Mostly fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to southeast at 10 to 15 knots today, easterly 5 to 10 knots tonight.
SEA STATE
Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.
Wed
84°F
72°F
FORECAST
Mostly fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to southeast at 5 to 10 knots today, north to northeast 5 knots or less tonight.
SEA STATE
Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.
Thu
83°F
72°F
FORECAST
Fair skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
North to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.
SEA STATE
Smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.
Fri
83°F
73°F
FORECAST
Partly cloudy skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.
WINDS
East to Northeast at 10 to 15 knots today, 15 to 20 knots later tonight.
SEA STATE
Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 4 feet.
