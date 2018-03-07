Hurley’s Media Sales
Cayman Islands weather forecast: 6-7 March

March 6, 2018
Joe Avary
SYNOPSIS:

Fair skies with light to moderate easterly winds and seas are expected across the Cayman Islands for the next 24 hours due to a high pressure system currently over the eastern US. Radar images show no showers over the Cayman area.

THE FORECAST:

 Tonight: Fair skies with less than 20% chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to the low 70’s °F.  Winds will be east 5 knots or less.  Seas will be slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny skies with a less than 20% chance of showers.  Temperatures will rise to the low to mid 80’s °F.  Winds will be east to northeast 5 knots or less.  Seas will be smooth to slight with wave heights less than 2 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 6:56 p.m.

Tomorrow: High 1:44 a.m. Low 8:12 a.m. High 1:25 p.m. Low 8:02 p.m.

SUNSET: 6:31 p.m. Today. 

SUNRISE: 6:41 a.m. Tomorrow. 

SUNSET: 6:32 p.m. Tomorrow.

 OUTLOOK: is for similar weather through Thursday evening.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

