Cayman to be represented at World Literacy Summit

Cayman will have a voice among literacy leaders from around the globe at the annual World Literacy Summit in next week in England.

Founder of I Read for Life Vinnette Glidden is heading to Oxford to address the World Summit to present Cayman’s literacy progress among other contributions.

Ms. Glidden has devoted her life to literacy and now the founder of I Read for Life will be representing Cayman in Oxford, England at the World Literacy Summit.

“It’s been very exciting like again I say I’m honored and I find it very wonderful that we as West Indian can be apart of the solution in closing the gap,” said Ms. Glidden.

She said she began writing the books to the programme in 2011 and 5 years ago opened her own centre.

“I’ve worked with several children whose parents are very satisfied with the work and to see children come in and going yes I got it, I understand it. Yes, it’s been a privilege,” said Ms. Glidden.

At the summit, she said she plans to discuss her programme and how it can contribute to closing the literacy gap here.

“It will only be a glimpse through the window and the highlights of the programme and how it will best help to close the literacy gap in the 21st century,” Ms. Glidden explained.

Ms. Glidden stressed the importance of literacy programmes like this, especially in a society like ours.

“If we can’t read and write, we can’t hold a job, we can’t a hold a job, we can’t buy ourselves the things we need, we can’t give ourselves the things we need and also there’s so much knowledge out in the world. When we can’t read and write how are we going to be able to access this information?” said Ms. Glidden.

She also shared her advice on how to help your kids with reading.

“Start somewhere start simple. You don’t have to be get up today and read a book the whole book. You can just start with a page, two pages a day, find someone who will help you because we need to. Our children need to read,” said Ms. Glidden.

The 3-day Summit begins on 25 March.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

