Caymanian student appeals for community’s help to become Pathologist

Caymanian medical student Renaldo Goff has dreams of becoming Cayman’s first pathologist.

But in order for those dreams to become reality, he’s going to need some extra funding along the way.

Mr. Goff was receiving financial assistance from a government scholarship and from family for his studies. But the funding is not enough to cover the total cost of continuing his education, so a cook-out fundraiser is being planned to help Mr. Goff raise some additional funds.

“Tuition for the semester and there’s 3 semesters in a year is $18,500 per semester and governments funding is $20,000 CI. To me for everyone to come out and help because it will fulfill my dream and make me feel as though people have faith in me and what I’m doing because I know in the end the degree is for me, myself and my family but in the end I’m showing that young Caymanians can prosper if they try hard enough,” said Mr. Goff.

The cookout fundraiser will be announced in the paper and is scheduled for 24 March.

