News Politics

Cayman’s Border Force, Premier says changes on the way

March 19, 2018
Reshma Ragoonath
Government gives a progress report on the merger of Cayman’s Customs and Immigration departments to create its Border Force Agency.
The Premier addressed the merger and the creation of the new border agency last week in the LA.
It was one of two major initiatives he announced last year, the other being the creation of Cayman’s Coast Guard.
The Premier said in the coming month’s major changes will be seen on the ground at customs and Immigration.
«Over the next six months we will start seeing a single uniform for some staff and a fully joined up border force should be in place for the start of the 2019 financial year which is January,” said Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin.
The Premier said staff are already training for the transition and are engaging in joint operations. He also assured the aim is to have both the Coast Guard and Border Force led by Caymanians.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

