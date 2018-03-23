Chamber Earth Day clean up approaches

Earth Day clean-up is coming up, it’s a time when concerned citizens do their part to keep Cayman clean.

And the Chamber of Commerce hopes that an even larger crowd joins in the effort this year.

The environmental initiative founded by the Chamber of Commerce saw 2,000 take part last year with participants starting from the early hours scouring the island for trash.

Chamber leaders said they hope the programme, which has gone on for 2 decades, will inspire people to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“Unfortunately I wish we could do away with it ultimately because we want Cayman to be clean at the end of the day it’s a programme we always have to do. Unfortunately, there are people in our community who do litter and we have to do our part to clean up and making sure our islands are presentable,” said Chamber CEO Wil Pineau.

If you are interested in joining visit the Chamber of Commerce website http://www.caymanchamber.ky/earthday.html

The clean-up will be held on 21 April.

