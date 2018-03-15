Chamber of Commerce Mentor Cayman workshop focuses on goals

Over 30 students gathered at the Chamber of Commerce Visitors centre today (14 March) for Mentor Cayman education and careers workshop. The students learned about making goals, but not just any goal, goals that are attainable, relevant and trackable. Chamber CEO Wil Pineau said since its inception in 2002 it has facilitated over 700 mentor and mentee relationships. “These student often just need to get the right guidance and that is what this is all about and what they are learning today is how to set goals and the importance of setting goals,” he said.

Wednesday’s workshop included presentations from the department of tourism, the University College of the Cayman Islands and clinical psychologist professor Dr. Xenia Goddard.

