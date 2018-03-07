CI SeaPerch challenge 2018: JGHS, Layman E. Scott win

John Gray Aqua Lasers and Layman E. Scott Brac Bots emerged with top honours at Saturday’s (3 March) Cayman Islands SeaPerch challenge.

Both teams will head to Massachusetts where they will represent Cayman at the International SeaPerch underwater robotics challenge.

Hundreds turned out at the Cayman Bay sports complex pool to compete for top honours at the annual robotics contest. Dart Enterprises’ Glenda McTaggart said it’s about supporting innovation.

“It helps introduce the subject of robotics into the classrooms and into their STEM programmes within the schools and we are really pleased at the turnout and the support of the programme at the schools,” said Mrs. McTaggart.

Student Aiden Watler said welcomed the opportunity the competition presented.

“Students are going to keep coming back and just becoming more and more interested in fields like Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) fields,” said Mr. Watler. This year’s event saw 21 teams compete, that is double the number of those competing last year.

