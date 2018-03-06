Hurley’s Media Sales
Flow – Mobile Revolution
Kaaboo – Early Bird
Let's Talk Sports Sports

CNB Athlete of the Week: James Crooks, John Gray High School

March 6, 2018
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
1 Min Read

John Gray High School’s James Crooks, the winner of the under-14 800 meters at the 2018 Inter Secondary High School Championships has a passion for running. Cayman 27 and Cayman National Bank is proud to name James our Athlete of the Week for March 5th.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Clean Gas
Kirk Freeport – Hearts on Fire
Eclipze Generic
Rubis – Think Tank
BritCay
Cleveland Clinic 2018

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: