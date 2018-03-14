Coastal works begin on Beach Bay hotel

The planned Beach Bay hotel project appears to be taking a step forward as coastal works begin.

At last night’s (12 March) North Side tourism meeting, Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell told the few dozen attendees that the St. James Point Beach Bay resort remains on track.

The 200-room hotel project was first announced in 2015, it’s slated as a $250 million luxury resort that many hope will bring jobs and tourism dollars to the area.

“The developers have completed the purchase of all their property and I haven’t been to the property myself but I am told there is work going on there now from the standpoint of the jetty that had to be improved,” said Minister Kirkconnell.

We reached out to Beach Bay LTD on when construction of the hotel is expected to begin, but had no response before airtime.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

