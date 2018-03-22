Community beat officers aim to build relationships with GT residents

Police officers hit the ground in Windsor Park over the weekend as part of their community policing efforts.

The RCIPS recently launched this initiative, where they’ve designated 26 officers and sergeants to cover 14 beats around the country.

On Saturday (17 March), officers as well as some lawmakers met with residents to hear their concerns and start building relationships.

“A lot of people make mention of the trust between the police and the citizens but I guarantee them that moving forward we are no doubt going to build back that trust,” Police Constable Cardiff Robinson said. “So with the people involved… it’s a possibility that we can reduce crime to its lowest.”

Click here for beat sectors across Cayman.

Click here for the Community Policing Department’s assignments and contact information.

